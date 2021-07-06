AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 707.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 64,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $115.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.32. The stock has a market cap of $203.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

