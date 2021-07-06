AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.67

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.67 and last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 41848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.47.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Booth sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $144,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

