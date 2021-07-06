ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stake Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 390.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.04.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

