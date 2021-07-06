Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Sells $293,500.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $293,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew H. Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $655,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. 119,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,526. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.76 and a beta of 1.31. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $15.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.17 million. Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACEL shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

