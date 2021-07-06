Acute Angle Cloud Trading 34.9% Higher Over Last Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $498,210.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,330.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,336.33 or 0.06805496 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.74 or 0.01493561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.58 or 0.00406589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00160225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $223.07 or 0.00649779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.49 or 0.00412147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.24 or 0.00341520 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

