ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Trading Up 54.4%

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) was up 54.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 11,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 12,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17.

About ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF)

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures; and miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.