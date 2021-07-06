Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Adient reported earnings of ($2.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47. Adient has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

