ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.20 Million

Analysts expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to announce $142.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.00 million. ADTRAN reported sales of $128.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year sales of $564.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $559.20 million to $570.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $618.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADTN. Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of ADTN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.11. 349,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,562. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.24 million, a P/E ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ADTRAN by 45.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

