aelf Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $121.33 million and $48.60 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00099261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00059193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.77 or 0.00970839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

