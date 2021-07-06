AGF Investments Inc. Acquires New Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PG&E by 13.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after acquiring an additional 255,028 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth about $2,090,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 73,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCG. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PG&E currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

