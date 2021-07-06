AGF Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,054 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 64,608 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.50. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.63. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.39%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

