AGF Investments Inc. Has $855,000 Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,338.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HES stock opened at $88.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.67. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

