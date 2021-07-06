AGF Investments Inc. Sells 1,903 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in General Dynamics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $188.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.04. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $197.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.