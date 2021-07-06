AGF Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

AGF Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 94.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.07.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.35 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.