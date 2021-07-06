Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGRX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 488,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 43.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The company has a market cap of $119.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.54. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.89.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

