Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Holdings Lifted by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,187,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,795,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,777.

Shares of A stock opened at $148.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $148.89.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

