Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 385.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $290.77 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.86 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.04.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

