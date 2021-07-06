Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 475,781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 100,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $170,002.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,578 shares in the company, valued at $658,826.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $278,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 490,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,668,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,826 shares of company stock valued at $698,903. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

