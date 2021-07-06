Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Increased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $889,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $150.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $92.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $156,040.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,459.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,104,253 shares of company stock worth $300,837,892. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.97.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

