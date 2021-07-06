Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Trading Up 2.3%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 29,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,361,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. CIBC decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.52.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 134,396 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Alamos Gold by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 804,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 13,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 99,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

