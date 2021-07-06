Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Acquired by NWI Management LP

NWI Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 160.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,303,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803,800 shares during the quarter. Alcoa accounts for 3.5% of NWI Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. NWI Management LP owned about 0.70% of Alcoa worth $42,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Alcoa by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,583,714.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,639 shares of company stock worth $10,127,456.

NYSE:AA traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.45. 119,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,313,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.32 and a beta of 2.64.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

