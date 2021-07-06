Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) PT Raised to $38.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALHC. Bank of America started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ALHC opened at $22.92 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $267.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.