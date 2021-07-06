Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Short Interest Update

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,094,100 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 3,642,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 130.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANCUF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

