Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lowered its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 21.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,277,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624,802 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Allakos were worth $261,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 3.1% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 7.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 2.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 22.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allakos alerts:

ALLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $85.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.57. Allakos Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.11 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $218,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $1,832,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,711 shares of company stock worth $13,018,213. Company insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.