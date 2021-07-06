Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.2% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,994. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.14. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $71.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.831 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

