Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,788 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 9.8% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $58,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.32. 397,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,175,458. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.65.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.