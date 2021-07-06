Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.4% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 876.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,620,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $164,353,955. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,850.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,519.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $8.96 on Tuesday, hitting $2,583.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,871. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,576.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,433.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

