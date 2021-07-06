AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $827,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $99.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.71. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.18 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

