AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Infinera by 25.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,850,000 after acquiring an additional 291,100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 121,616 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth about $3,610,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,541,000 after buying an additional 316,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 48,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In other Infinera news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,729. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INFN opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $11.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.