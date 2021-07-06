AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $149.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $167.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.62.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

