AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 690.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.51. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. On average, research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPR. Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.