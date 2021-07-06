Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Purchased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,725 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 5.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 5.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 20.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.64. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $405,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,008,361 shares in the company, valued at $16,365,699.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $242,332.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,947,799.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,982 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

