AlpInvest Partners B.V. Invests $2.13 Million in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000. Twist Bioscience accounts for approximately 1.1% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWST. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $1,913,000. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $1,082,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $922,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $257,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,435,330.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $35,798.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,188 shares of company stock valued at $14,453,894. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.80. 6,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,290. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.43. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

