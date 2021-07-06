Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALSMY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Alstom stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,812. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38. Alstom has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

