Altimeter Growth Corp. 2’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 6th (NYSE:AGCB)

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2’s (NYSE:AGCB) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, July 6th. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 had issued 40,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

AGCB opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38.

Get Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.