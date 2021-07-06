Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AIT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,461,000 after purchasing an additional 579,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,528,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,236,000 after purchasing an additional 106,534 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,004,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,812,000 after purchasing an additional 45,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

AIT stock opened at $91.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.