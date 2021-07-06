Amalgamated Bank Invests $376,000 in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 118.87.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHLS. Johnson Rice began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.62.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

