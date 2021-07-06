Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,321 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,133 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $174,642,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,555,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,394,000 after buying an additional 547,253 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TEGNA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,845,000 after buying an additional 141,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TEGNA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,086,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,947,000 after buying an additional 86,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

