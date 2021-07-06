Amalgamated Bank Sells 886 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,874,000 after purchasing an additional 644,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,093,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after acquiring an additional 227,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,871,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,671,000 after acquiring an additional 280,552 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 833,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,324,000 after acquiring an additional 344,851 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

WERN opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

