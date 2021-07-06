Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 52.7% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 112,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 43,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY stock opened at $74.26 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DY shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.