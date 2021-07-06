Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $349,783,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,685,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,657,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,163,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

MSGS stock opened at $173.11 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

