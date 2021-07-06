Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,594.05

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3,594.05 and last traded at $3,574.70, with a volume of 58772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3,510.98.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,330.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

