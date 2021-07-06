AMEPAY (AME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.20 Million

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $99,079.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00047128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00135070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00166386 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,123.91 or 1.00129443 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.42 or 0.00963666 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

