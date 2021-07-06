American International Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIVN) Short Interest Up 20.9% in June

American International Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIVN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS:AIVN opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. American International Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

American International Ventures Company Profile

American International Ventures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and extraction of precious metals, gold, and silver properties located in the Baja California, Mexico. Its flagship mining property is the Mother Lode property located in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as American Global Enterprises, Inc and it changed its name to American International Ventures, Inc in December 2000.

