American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in American Tower by 0.3% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.4% in the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $273.16. 1,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,780. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.78. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

