Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Americold Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

COLD stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.51. 17,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,318. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -764.40, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

In other news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,264.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 46.3% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,023,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,375,000 after purchasing an additional 292,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 377,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 293,500 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.