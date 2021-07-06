Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,088,514 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,228 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.43% of Ameris Bancorp worth $162,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth $80,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.42.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

