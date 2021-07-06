Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.38 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will report $6.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.52 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $25.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.15 billion to $26.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.73 billion to $28.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $248.70 on Tuesday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,478,151,000 after buying an additional 214,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after buying an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,778,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

