Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Profund Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.5% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $39,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $38,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.05.

Amgen stock traded down $4.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.74. The stock had a trading volume of 83,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,704. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.71. The firm has a market cap of $140.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

