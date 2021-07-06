Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $1.63 on Monday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $318.97 million, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ampio Pharmaceuticals news, COO Holli Cherevka sold 74,631 shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $149,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 20,000 shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,394 shares of company stock valued at $300,113 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.

